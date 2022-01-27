BRB Group of Companies Announces New Brand Identity

BRB Group of Companies, a reputable industry leader in Design-Build construction, has announced its new brand identity. After months of creative thinking, the company has come up with an identity that reflects its vision.

Advertisement

In line with the group’s legacy and onward journey, the new identity is an expression of greater optimism for the future where BRB Group’s role as builders of dreams, lifestyles, and communities truly comes to life.

Expressing his thoughts, Khawaja Bilal Azam, Chairman and Founder BRB Group, stated, “We got together with some of the best creative minds in the country and allowed our ideals and principles to help navigate the way to the creation of a new visual identity system that was designed to represent our brand in a meaningful yet contemporary way.”

“Our new logo is a visual representation of our ability to develop unique spaces and modern shapes. It identifies our vibrant standards of innovation and commitment to raising the benchmarks of quality,” he added.

As builders of possibilities, realities, and dreams, BRB Group of Companies understands what it means to constantly be on a mission to raise the bar.

BRB Group of Companies was founded in 2008 to disrupt the real estate development sector. In a short period of time, the company has managed to earn the trust of thousands of customers by deploying several successful projects.

Advertisement

Oasis Park Residencia, for instance, is one such project which met with success soon after its launch. With all their projects, the Group provides budget-luxury housing solutions so that people everywhere may live their best lives as they experience the standards of international gated communities.

The Group is committed to enhancing lifestyles. Other exciting projects by the company on the horizon include high-rise buildings, mixed-use, and residential towers.

All new projects are developed with one goal in mind: to provide state-of-the-art, luxury living solutions that meet their clients’ aspirations and expectations.