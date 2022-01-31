Is PUBG Getting Banned Again?

PUBG’s fate in Pakistan is as ambiguous as ever. The popular battle royale game has moved in and out of countrywide bans time and time again and it appears that the Lahore High Court (LHC) has still not made up its mind.

ARY News reports that a petition was filed in the LHC on Saturday that seeks to ban the widely beloved video game. The federal government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority have already been targeted as respondents in the petition.

As always, the petition argues how PUBG has had several negative impacts on Pakistan’s gamer audience. Just last week, Lahore police reported an incident where a teenage boy killed his own family over a heated quarrel.

The teenage boy was a PUBG Mobile player and the police were quick to blame the video game for the boy’s savage actions. However, some other sources have said that the murderer was addicted to methamphetamine, more commonly known as the ‘Ice’ drug in Pakistan. According to these sources, drug addiction was the real cause behind this incident, but the real story remains to be seen.

In any case, it appears that PUBG Mobile players will have to stick to VPNs and other alternative means of playing the game in Pakistan.