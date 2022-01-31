Petrol Prices to Remain Unchanged Despite a Massive Jump in International Prices

Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Monday, deferred the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) recommendation to hike the price of petroleum products.

Advertisement

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill, took to Twitter to confirm the news.

وزیراعظم نے پٹرول 11 روپے ڈیزل 14 روپے بڑھانے کی سمری کو منظور نہیں کیا۔ وزیراعظم نے کہا کہ پوری دنیا میں بڑھتی مہنگائی کی وجہ سے تیل کی قیمتیں بڑھ رہی ہیں لیکن پاکستانی عوام کو اس مہنگائی سے بچانے کے لئے حکومت ہر ممکن کوشش کرے گی۔ اس لئے وزیراعظم نے اس سمری کو ڈیفر کردیا۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) January 31, 2022

“The prime minister had not approved the summary of increasing petrol price by Rs. 11 and diesel by Rs. 14,” the SAPM wrote.

He said that oil prices have increased in the international market due to rising inflation, but the government would do everything to protect the people from rising inflation.

“Therefore, the prime minister has deferred this summary,” he said. He added that government would bear the burden of the increase in the price instead.

The decision means the per liter price of petrol would remain at Rs. 147.83, high-speed diesel at Rs. 144.62, kerosene oil Rs. 116.48, and light-speed diesel at Rs. 114.54.

Advertisement

It is pertinent to mention that last week the price of crude oil reached a seven-year high of $90.59 per barrel. The crude oil price in the WTI market also gained significantly.