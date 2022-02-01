Honor is Launching an Affordable High-End Phone Soon

The Honor 60 series consists of high-end phones that are just shy of a flagship-level experience. But with great power comes a great price tag as well. The standard Honor 60 costs around $480, which translates to Rs. 84,000.

But the good news is that Honor is introducing a cheaper phone in the series soon, as spotted on the latest leak on Geekbench. However, the benchmarking platform only shows the device’s model number GIA-AN00 which is quite similar to the Honor 60 itself, leading us to believe that the Honor 60 SE is coming soon.

Thanks to the benchmark listing, we also know that the handset will bring the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. This is an upper mid-range SoC that takes on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G in terms of hardware performance. This chip will be paired with an 8GB/128GB base configuration and will run Android 12 with Google Mobile Services intact. The early Geekbench listing says Android 11, but once the phone starts shipping, it will flaunt Android 12.

Since the SE versions of Honor phones look the same as their upper-end models, we expect the 60 SE to look like the vanilla 60.

Since the phone has already appeared on Geekbench, the Chinese launch is likely not far anymore. We suspect a Q1 2022 launch in China followed by a global announcement a month or two later.