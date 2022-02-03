Telegram Introduces Video Stickers, New Reactions, and Interactive Emojis

The popular social messaging platform, Telegram, in December, brought a highly-anticipated privacy update. The app introduced features such as deleting messages by date, managing connected devices, anonymous posting in public groups, and much more. Telegram has now launched version 8.5 update that makes it easier to use while making the process of chatting more fun and enjoyable.

Telegram states that the update brings easy-to-make video stickers, better reactions with compact animations and extra emoji, a button to review unseen reactions, improved navigation between chats, and more.

Video Stickers

It is now easier for users to create video stickers with support for stickers converted from regular videos. The feature now allows users to upload a video that they want to be made into a sticker via the Stickers bot in WEBM format.

To use video stickers, use @stickers to create them or you can bring your custom sets from other apps or via any video editing program.

Better Reactions

With the new update, users can now add more compact animations to reactions. To do it, press and hold the reaction in the menu to send a larger effect.

Similar to interactive emoji, reactions are synchronized, and recipients can view the animations in real-time. Reactions can be used to express emotion, answer questions, show approval, and even have a read status.

For replies or @-mentions, you can simply tap the ♡ button to check messages with unseen reactions. Users can also hold a reaction to send a larger animation.

Navigating Recent Chats

Telegram users can return to recent chat by long-pressing the back button to view all their recent chats in a small popup list. The navigation can be used as a shortcut to switch between chats. Opening chats from forwarded messages, links, usernames, profiles, etc. also adds the chat to the list.

New Reactions and Interactive Emoji

Telegram has also added 5 new reactions for a wider range of emotions.

The stickers can be sent as interactive emoji and can be sent individually or to any private chat. If an animated emoji is tapped, it unleashes a synchronized full-screen effect.

Bugs and Other Fixes

Developers at Telegram have also fixed known issues in the app in the latest update, including improvement of call quality, added support for translation to Instant View pages, and an option to send silent messages from the sharing menu.