FIA Makes a Shocking Claim About Cyber Crimes Involving University Students

Circle In Charge Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Qazi Jahanzaib Alami said on Monday that university students are affected the most by cybercrimes.

While addressing a seminar on “Cyber Crime” organized by Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design, and Heritages, Jamshoro, Qazi Jahanzaib revealed that most of the 21,000 cybercrimes reported in 2021 were related to university students being trapped, blackmailed, or harassed.

The seminar was a part of an FIA’s awareness campaign in educational institutions.

“When a crime occurs online through the internet or related technology is called cybercrime. They are specialized crimes committed by targeting any computer device or connected network,” Qazi Jahanzaib told participants.

He advised the internet users not to provide personal information online to get anything free.

“Do not click links inside email or messages. Never trust any free online content. What you put online, will always remain there. So, you must think ten times before uploading any information or status,” he added.

He also advised the users not to share personal information because millions of people have access to it.

“The users must think twice before sharing personal pictures and videos because someone can use any unwanted software for pictures to defame them. The users should not accept requests from a stranger, avoid having a conversation with persons whom they do not know, limit fingerprint security on their phone, do not let others use their laptop, mobile phone, or any android device,” he said.

The FIA official also warned students against sharing intimate material with anyone, even with someone closer to them. He advised them to format all gadgets before selling in the market and always select a trustworthy person to repair a mobile phone or device.