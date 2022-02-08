Karachi University Extends Fee Submission Deadline for BS Evening Program

The University of Karachi (KU) has extended the deadline for the submission of fees for open merit (BS Years 1 and 3) in the Evening Program 2022 until 11 February.

The announcement was made by KU’s In-charge Directorate of Admissions, Dr. Saima Akhtar, on Monday.

“Students can check the provisional admission list uploaded on the official web portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk),” she said.

Dr. Akhtar said that the successful applicants are to download and fill out the enrollment form and fee vouchers, and then submit colored printouts of the forms.

“The candidates are directed to visit the KU Directorate of Admissions with an original marks sheet of their past exams, character certificate, copy of computerized national identity card, matriculation and intermediate certificate or mark sheet, and the original migration certificate/equivalence certificate (where applicable),” she said.

Dr. Akhtar also informed them to upload scanned copies of their paid admission fee vouchers on the web portal.

“Fees would be collected till 11 February 2022, from 11:00 AM till 5:00 PM. As per the government’s COVID-19 protocols, different days are allocated to every candidate for fee submission, mentioned on their fee vouchers,” she explained.

Furthermore, the admission fee is to be deposited at the Bank-Alfalah KU Campus Branch Counter at the Directorate of Admissions, Dr. Akhtar said. No other bank or branch is authorized to collect the forms and fees from the applicants.