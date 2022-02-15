NCOC Announces Decision Schools and College Restrictions

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) met earlier today with the Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, in the chair. The meeting assessed the overall Coronavirus situation in the country and made several important decisions.

In a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus, the NCOC has decided to extend the restrictions on the educational sector in districts with a positivity rate above 10%. These include Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mardan, Karachi, Hyderabad, and Peshawar.

Here are the restrictions for the education sector in the districts mentioned above.

Cities/Districts with positivity under 10 % (3 x days rolling average) Cities / Districts with positivity above 10 % (3 x days rolling average) Students under 12 years Continue to remain open with 100% attendance and stringent COVID protocols 50% attendance on alternative days with stringent COVID protocols Students above 12 years Continue to remain open with 100% attendance and stringent COVID protocols (fully vaccinated) 100% daily attendance with stringent COVID protocols (fully vaccinated)

Now, these restrictions will remain in place till 21 February 2022 and will be reviewed before the last day.

Other Decisions

While the NCOC has relaxed the previously imposed restrictions in districts with a positivity rate under 10%, it has extended these restrictions in districts with a positivity rate above 10% till 21 February 2022.