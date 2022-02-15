NCOC Announces Decision Schools and College Restrictions

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) met earlier today with the Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, in the chair. The meeting assessed the overall Coronavirus situation in the country and made several important decisions.
In a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus, the NCOC has decided to extend the restrictions on the educational sector in districts with a positivity rate above 10%. These include Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mardan, Karachi, Hyderabad, and Peshawar.
Here are the restrictions for the education sector in the districts mentioned above.
|Cities/Districts with positivity under 10 % (3 x days rolling average)
|Cities / Districts with positivity above 10 % (3 x days rolling average)
|Students under 12 years
|Continue to remain open with 100% attendance and stringent COVID protocols
|50% attendance on alternative days with stringent COVID protocols
|Students above 12 years
|Continue to remain open with 100% attendance and stringent COVID protocols (fully vaccinated)
|100% daily attendance with stringent COVID protocols (fully vaccinated)
Now, these restrictions will remain in place till 21 February 2022 and will be reviewed before the last day.
Other Decisions
While the NCOC has relaxed the previously imposed restrictions in districts with a positivity rate under 10%, it has extended these restrictions in districts with a positivity rate above 10% till 21 February 2022.
|Sector
|Cities/Districts with positivity under 10 % (3 x days rolling average)
|Cities / Districts with positivity above 10 % (3 x days rolling average)
|Gatherings
(All types)
|Indoor – Allowed with a maximum limit of 300 x individuals (fully vaccinated)
Outdoor – Allowed with a maximum limit of 500 x individuals (fully vaccinated)
|Indoor – Ban
Outdoor – Allowed with a maximum limit of 300 x individuals (fully vaccinated)
|Weddings
|Indoor – Allowed with a maximum limit of 300 x guests (fully vaccinated)
Outdoor – Allowed with a maximum limit of 500 x guests (fully vaccinated)
|Indoor – Ban
Outdoor – Allowed with a maximum limit of 300 x guests (fully vaccinated)
|Dining
|Indoor – Allowed for fully vaccinated
Outdoor – Allowed for fully vaccinated
Takeaways allowed 24/7
|Indoor – Ban
Outdoor – Allowed for fully vaccinated
Takeaways allowed 24/7
|Gyms
|Indoor Gyms open for fully vaccinated individuals only
|Indoor Gyms at 50 % capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only
|Cinemas
|Allowed to open for fully vaccinated individuals
|Allowed to open at 50 % capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only
|Shrines
|Allowed to open for fully vaccinated individuals
|Allowed to open at 50 % capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only
|Amusement Parks
|Allowed to open for fully vaccinated individuals
|Allowed to open at 50 % capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only
|Sports
|All sports allowed for fully vaccinated individuals only
|Ban on contact sports (Karate, Boxing, Martial Arts, Rugby, Water Polo, Kabaddi & Wrestling)
|Business Timings
|Market/business activities to continue without time restriction
|Public Transport
|Occupancy level at 70% (fully vaccinated). Mask wearing will continue throughout the journey. Ban on serving of meals/snacks will continue
|Railways
|Occupancy level at 80% (fully vaccinated). Mask wearing will continue throughout the journey
|Office Routine
|Normal working hours with 100% attendance. All employees to be fully vaccinated; however, work from home is encouraged
|Domestic Air Travel Meals
|Ban on meal/beverages serving during the inflight journey for domestic travel. Mask wearing will continue throughout the journey.
|Mask Wearing
|Compliance with compulsory mask-wearing while incorporating innovative measures for enforcement. Strict adherence to SOPs in mosques and other places of worship be ensured by all federating units.
|Extended Lockdowns
|Targeted lockdowns with stringent enforcement protocols based on risk assessment will continue