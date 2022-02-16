Punjab and California Officially Declared Sister States

The California State Senate has adopted a resolution to establish a sister-state relationship between California and Punjab until December 2026.

The resolution, called the ACR 105, was first introduced by Chris Holden and was passed by the House on 14 February, according to a press release by the California Senate.

“A sister-state relationship between California and Punjab, Pakistan would promote mutual trade and commerce and increase the potential for educational, environmental, and cultural relations,” the presser quoted Holden as saying.

It also highlighted that these exchanges will have a positive impact on both regions.

“Punjab is Pakistan’s most populous province, with a population of about 110,000,000. Its capital, Lahore, is a cultural, historical, economic, and cosmopolitan center of Pakistan where the country’s cinema industry and much of its fashion industry are based. Agriculture continues to be the largest sector of Punjab’s economy and is the breadbasket of the country, similar to California,” the communique read.

The move was welcomed by the Consul General of Pakistan in Los Angeles, Abdul Jabbar Memon.

He tweeted: “The bill is expected to increase the potential for educational, environmental and cultural cooperation between the two regions”.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Punjab, Chaudhry Sarwar, thanked the state of California for formally establishing the relationship.

ThankU California for formally declaring Punjab Province as a SISTER state of California via ACR 104. Great outcome of my last visit of USA in 2021 when the BILL was moved in State of California Assembly. This’ll promote multi-dimensional collaboration. Special thanks to @asif4CA pic.twitter.com/FKdowMfkzx — Mohammad Sarwar (@ChMSarwar) February 16, 2022

He tweeted that the development is the outcome of his visit to the US last year during which the resolution was introduced in the California State Assembly.