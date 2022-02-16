Steam Deck is Quite Easy to Repair [Video]

Valve’s portable gaming PC will finally start reaching customers next week. The company already showed a teardown for Steam Deck last year, but it doesn’t go into much detail. Thankfully, folks over at iFixit have got us covered.

The teardown from iFixit goes into everything, giving us a good look at Steam Deck’s triggers, touchpad, heatsink, motherboard and chips, and more. The device is quite easy to get into, but is it easy to swap SSDs and batteries? Short answer: yes and no.

The SSD is quite simple to remove as you only have to remove one screw, but the same cannot be said for the battery. Steam Deck’s L-shaped battery is quite painful to deal with since it is held together with a ton of adhesive and it’s quite close to the screen. This means that alcohol or other solvents should not be used to make it easier.

However, replacing a lot of the other parts will be quite easy and everything is labeled properly for repairs. Valve is even planning to provide official components and parts for repairs, which is a big plus.

We recommend checking out the video below for more details.