German Delegation Praises Ehsaas Program’s One Window Center

A high-level delegation from the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), on Thursday, commended Ehsaas’s One Window Center in Islamabad.

Advertisement

The BMZ Secretary of State Jochen Flasbarth, BMZ Head of Division Helmut Fischer, German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernard Schlagheck and Board Member of the Deutsche Gesellschaft Fuer International Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ) Thorsten Schäfer-Gümbel were part of the visiting delegation. The visit was aimed at exploring avenues of collaboration with the multi-sector Ehsaas program.

ALSO READ Germany to Provide €448.5 Million Aid for Uplift of Various Sectors in Pakistan

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar, briefed the delegation about the operations of the One Window and said, “With One Window Ehsaas, our aim was to deliver services through a single window at the citizen’s interface. And therefore, we built One Window Ehsaas”.

“One Window Centers are being expanded countrywide,” she added.

The delegation took a keen interest in the real-time demonstration of operations of the One Window and observed the beneficiary services and people being facilitated. The delegation was impressed to see how the center is helping people access a myriad of Ehsaas services under one roof.

The delegates praised the simplified, integrated, and rule-based execution of the multiple Ehsaas programs through One Window Ehsaas, and felicitated Ehsaas for the commendable integration of all its benefits through the One Window Center.

ALSO READ World Bank Approves $1.3 Billion for Projects in Pakistan

Besides the SAPM, Secretary Ismat Tahira, Additional Secretary Syed Moazzam and Director-General Naveed Akbar also accompanied the German delegation on the visit.

Advertisement

The BMZ is a cabinet-level ministry of the Federal Republic of Germany. Pakistan and Germany have been engaged in development cooperation since 1961, which is the year that the BMZ was founded and focuses on priority areas of governance, energy, and sustainable economic development.