Fostering the Potential of Youth in Pakistan

By Zahra Ansari

Pakistan is a land of many riches. According to the United Nations Population Fund Report of 2017, Pakistan is the fifth largest young country in the world with 63% of the population falling between the ages of 15 and 33.

This gives the nation a diverse ecosystem and the opportunity to nurture these people and their talents in ways that can empower them to realize their greatest potential.

Corporations, leading brands, and entrepreneurial ventures are shouldering a key responsibility in this regard. These entities are continually working towards providing the appropriate platforms for the youth to excel in their respective capacities.

As a freelance graphic designer, I’ve witnessed leading brands like Omore, Unilever, and recently Easypaisa firsthand undertaking innovative initiatives that personify efforts to provide the resources for the youth of this country to develop their skills and professional capabilities.

Digitization and the vast spread of social media are also playing the role of a major catalyst in this domain. Recently, I came across a social media post made on Easypaisa’s official handle where they were promoting their PSL Golden Ticket campaign.

One of the comments under the post left by an aspiring designer was quite intriguing. In the beginning, I didn’t think much of it but little did I know what that comment would actually lead up to.

The comment in question was a young individual expressing reservations regarding the creatives, particularly the logo of the campaign. He offered to share a concept with the Easypaisa team. Most of us don’t expect mainstream brands to interact with these comments.

However, Easypaisa responded by getting in touch with the individual offering him the opportunity to work on a redesign, which if approved, will be posted on the official social media handles along with the profile of the designer mentioned.

The interaction led to a brand-user collaboration that is unheard of. One individual, from amongst a crowd of millions on social media, was given the chance to showcase his worth.

The campaign logo for Easypaisa’s Golden Ticket was revamped with one person from the youth pointing out room for improvement and getting the chance to showcase his creative ideas.

I came across the posts on Easypaisa’s social media handles promoting the revamped logo and the profile of the freelance designer.

Of the many things that this initiative portrays, the two most significant ones are the efforts that leading brands are making to promote Pakistan’s youth and its talents.

At the same time, it also demonstrates that with the right ambition and knowledge, there are no limits to what people can strive to achieve in today’s digital age.

Besides promoting and acknowledging the person and his services, he received the official Pakistan Cricket Team Jersey from Easypaisa.

The brand not only gave the youth from the designer community a chance but his efforts were also recognized by providing a platform to showcase his skills.

As someone who pursues creative designing as a passion, this action gives me hope and aspires me to dream big.

Zahra is a seasoned freelance creative designer and social media expert. She has ample experience working for local and international clients.