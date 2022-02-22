Apple iPhone 14 Has Now Entered Production

Apple’s iPhone 14 has been in the spotlight long enough for us to get an idea of what to expect from this upcoming iPhone series and now recent reports to suggest that the Apple iPhone 14 has entered into the trial production phase.

A report from United Daily News (UDN) claims that the Cupertino-based company’s iPhone 14’s design has recently entered the trial production stage, a stage wherein Apple tests the production capabilities of suppliers and ensures quality checks of materials.

ALSO READ iPhone Production to Fall Due to Display Shortage

Furthermore, Luxshare, the company which is assembling the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, hasn’t yet received a production service order for the iPhone 14 series. This results in speculations suggesting that the company won’t be getting any orders for the iPhone 14 Pro, unlike, last year, when the company had received 3 percent of the total iPhone 14 Pro orders, however, it will assemble the base iPhone 14 variant.

The process of the production of the Apple iPhone generally begins in February with Apple assigning the orders to the manufacturers. After getting the service order, the manufacturers create a Bill of Materials (BOM) for the production and testing machines for quality control.

However, the company is all set to debut the iPhone 14 Pro in September 2022, with its new design featuring a punch-hole front cutout, a 48MP wide lens, 8K video capture, and 8GB of RAM. Recent reports further suggest, that the new design will not feature in-display Touch ID sensors as previous rumors speculated, instead this time around the company will focus on superior camera quality and Face ID.