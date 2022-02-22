Oppo’s First Ever Tablet is Launching This Week [Official Images]

Oppo is hosting a major launch event on February 24 where we will get to see its latest flagship lineup, the Find X5 series. But that will not be the only device at this event as the Chinese brand is also planning to unveil its first-ever tablet, the Oppo Pad.

The tablet’s design has just been confirmed by Oppo in grey and purple color options with a dual-tone finish and a stylus on the side. There is a single camera on the back and an amusing Oppo branding across the edge. Have a look at the image below.

The screen will have symmetrical bezels and will support the aforementioned Oppo Pencil stylus. There is a USB C port at the bottom as well as a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support and a power button at the top.

The teaser poster also hints at cross-platform collaboration with Oppo smartphones. This means we will get to see seamless syncing between Oppo smartphones and tablets.

There are no other official specifications yet, but the reliable tipster Digital Chat Station has shared some details in the past. He claims that the tablet will sport a 120Hz LCD, Snapdragon 870, a 13MP camera, and a 8,360 mAh battery.

Stay tuned for the February 24 launch date.