Asad Umar Replaces Shaukat Tarin as Chairman Governing Council PBS

The government has amended General Statistics (Re-Organization), Act 2011, removing Finance Minister as ex-officio Chairman of the Governing Council and replacing him with Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar.

To amend the General Statistics (Re-Organization) Act 2011, the president of Pakistan has issued the third ordinance of 2022, which said that whereas it is expedient further to amend the General Statistics (Re-organization), Act, 2011 (XIV of 2011 ) for the purpose hereinafter appearing.

ALSO READ FATF to Decide on Pakistan’s Grey List Status This Week

The rulebook states that since the Senate and the National Assembly are not in session and the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is satisfied that circumstances exist, which render it necessary to take immediate action. In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President is pleased to make and promulgate the following Ordinance:

“This Ordinance shall be called the General Statistics (Re-organization) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022. It shall come into force at once.”

Amendment of section 6, ordinance XIV of 2011 — In the General Statistics (Re-Organization) Act, 2011 (XIV of 2011), in section 6, in sub-section (3), for clause (a), the following shall be substituted, namely:

The following shall be ex-officio members, namely:

Minister In-charge shall be the ex-officio Chairman of the Governing Council, provided that if the subject is not allocated to the member of the cabinet, the Prime Minister may nominate the Minister to be the

Chairman Governing Council,

Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission, Member (Vice-Chairman)

Secretary of Controlling Division

Chief Statistician of the Bureau.

Earlier, as per the composition of the Governing Council, the Federal Government shall constitute the Governing Council consisting of at least seven members.

ALSO READ Pakistan Received $12 Billion External Loans in First 7 Months of FY22

The Federal Government may also increase or decrease the number of members of the Governing Council and prescribe the qualifications and mode of appointment of such members in such manner as Government may prescribe.

The following shall be ex-officio members