Justice Athar Minallah Grills Social Media Trolls of Political Parties

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC), Athar Minallah, expressed dismay on Wednesday over the social media trolling of court verdicts by activists of political parties.

The court dismissed petitions seeking disqualification of Federal Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, and former President, Asif Ali Zardari, from holding public offices.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice said that every political party has social media teams to troll court verdicts that go against them.

“Political parties bring their issues to the court and when the verdict goes against their wishes, they start trolling,” Justice Athar Minallah remarked, questioning, “Why do you seek intervention by a court when you want to do all this?”

“Why should a judge disqualify an elected representative?” Justice Athar Minallah inquired.

He noted that IHC had once disqualified a sitting foreign minister and his seat remained vacant for seven months.

“The courts have a lot more important cases to deal with. If political parties ask their followers not to misbehave on social media it would stop misinformation,” he added.

Journalist Sami Ibrahim had filed the petition seeking Fawad Chaudhry’s disqualification, while the application against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman was filed by PTI leader, Khurram Sher Zaman.