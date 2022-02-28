Here’s How Pakistani Mobile Networks Performed in FY 2021

Telecom industry revenues increased by around 7 percent as they jumped from Rs. 590.301 billion in FY 2019-20 to Rs. 630.371 billion in FY 2020-21, revealed official documents.

According to the documents, Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) revenue remained Rs. 461.668 billion in 2020-21 compared to Rs. 425.961 billion in 2019-20, Rs. 447.311 billion in 2018-19, and Rs. 383.646 billion in 2017-18.

Among CMOs, the revenue of Jazz stood at Rs. 194.961 billion in 2020-21 compared to Rs. 174.821 billion in 2019-20, Rs. 180.407 billion in 2018-19 and Rs. 147.031 billion in 2017-18.

Zong’s revenue stood at Rs. 105.293 billion in 2020-21 compared to Rs. 95.414 billion in 2019-20, Rs. 100.740 billion in 2018-19 and Rs. 72.409 billion in 2017-18.

Telenor’s revenue stood at Rs. 103.737 billion in 2020-21 compared to Rs. 100.425 billion in 2019-20, Rs. 102.226 billion in 2018-19 and Rs. 109.744 billion in 2017-18.

Ufone’s revenue stood at Rs. 55.040 billion in 2020-21 compared to Rs. 53.632 billion in 2019-20, Rs. 62.280 billion in 2018-19 and Rs. 53.230 billion in 2017-18.

Special Communication Organization (SCO) revenue stood at Rs. 2.637 billion in 2020-21 compared to Rs. 1.669 billion in 2019-20, Rs. 1.657 billion in 2018-19, and Rs. 1.232 billion in 2017-18.

Class Value Added Services (CVAS) revenue stood at Rs. 12.494 billion in 2020-21 compared to Rs. 11.092 billion in 2019-20, Rs. 11.626 billion in 2018-19 and Rs. 8.932 billion in 2017-18.

FLL revenue stood at Rs. 77.186 billion in 2020-21 compared to Rs. 75.067 billion in 2019-20, Rs. 66.126 billion in 2018-19 and Rs. 76.161 billion in 2017-18.

Long-Distance and International (LDI) revenue stood at Rs. 42.657 billion in 2020-21 compared to Rs. 37.036 billion in 2019-20, Rs. 39.251 billion in 2018-19 and Rs. 34.002 billion in 2017-18.

Telecom Infrastructure Provider (TTP/TIP) revenue stood at Rs. 28.621 billion in 2020-21 compared to Rs. 33.756 billion in 2019-20, Rs. 32.847 billion in 2018-19 and Rs. 32.146 billion in 2017-18.