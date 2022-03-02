All You Need to Know About Vivo’s First Foldable Phone [Leak]

Vivo is expected to unveil a new X series of flagship phones this month. This upcoming lineup is expected to include the Chinese brand’s first foldable phone, which was originally known as the Vivo Nex Fold in leaks.

But now, it is rumored to be called the Vivo X Fold and the reliable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has just shared its entire spec sheet.

Design and Display

The X Fold will have an inward folding design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold series or the Oppo Find N. There are no leaked images of the phone yet, but we can expect to see a 6.5-inch outer display that is curved on the side. It will have a punch-hole selfie camera, 1080p resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The main display on the inside will be an 8-inch foldable panel with 2K screen resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole selfie camera on the top right corner. Both displays will be equipped with ultrasonic fingerprint sensors.

Chipset and Battery

Its main chipset is going to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, meaning top-of-the-line hardware performance. There is no word on memory configurations, but battery capacity will be 4,600 mAh with support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Cameras

The Vivo X Fold will come with a quad-camera setup on the back including a 50MP primary shooter, a 48MP ultrawide camera, a 12MP camera with 2x zoom, and an 8MP unit with 5x zoom. The Chinese tipster has not mentioned any details on the punch-hole front cameras.

Price and Availability

The Vivo X series is expected to be unveiled this month, so we may get to see Vivo’s first foldable by the end of March. It will arrive in China before the international market, but it is unclear whether Vivo plans to release a global model. The price tag is expected to be somewhere around $1500.