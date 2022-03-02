CAA to Partially Close Karachi Airport’s Main Runway

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has partially closed the main runway of Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport for cleaning and maintenance purposes.

It issued a notice in this regard on Tuesday and stated that the runway will be partially closed five days a week for two hours between 1 March and 31 March.

The notice read: “All planes will be redirected to the alternate runway for take-offs and landings”. The purpose of the closure is to clean the tire rubber off the runway, which is deposited during landings and takeoffs.

As per the schedule, Karachi Airport’s runway will be closed from 8:00 to 10:00 AM on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and from 9:30 to 11:00 AM on Wednesday. It will also be closed for all traffic on Friday between 9:00 AM and 11:00 AM.

The PCAA had previously closed the main runway of Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport in August 2021 for one and a half year for repairs. It had said this January that the repair work was in the final stages and that the runway would be open for all types of air traffic in April.

A secondary runway, L-36, is being used for flight operations while the main runway is being used for taxi-in and taxi-out.