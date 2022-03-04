USC Seeks Rs. 8 Billion Subsidy for Ramazan Relief Package

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has sent a summary to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), seeking Rs. 8 billion for a relief package during the holy month of Ramazan.

It intends to provide subsidies on 19 goods, including flour, pulses, ghee, sugar, rice, gram flour, milk, and spices under the package. Also, the subsidies will vary between Rs. 10 and Rs. 80 per kg.

While the ECC is yet to approve the summary, the government is planning to facilitate the public massively by reducing the prices of petrol and electricity as well.