Govt to Launch an Esports Initiative for Gamers

Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Usman Dar, has announced a special initiative for Pakistani gamers and the local e-sports scene. The government official plans to launch the initiative as part of the Kamyab Jawan sports program for the millions of Pakistani y0uth.

He announced the initiative at a news conference in Islamabad earlier today. He said that this move will help the youth of Pakistan engage with the national e-sports scene better. He also promised that gamers will be provided with all sorts of opportunities to showcase their skills and talent.

Once the e-sports program is launched, interested candidates will be able to register for free at the Kamyab Jawan online portal. Right now, the portal only includes registrations for traditional sports such as Cricket, Table Tennis, Football, Badminton, Squash, and more for both men and women.

Selected candidates are sent for trials that take place in more than 25 different locations across the country. This includes several cities from all four provinces in Pakistan. People above the age of 15 and below 25 are eligible for participation.

It remains to be seen whether the e-sports section will have the same rules and regulations. We will update this space as soon as there is more information.