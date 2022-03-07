PM Imran Lashes Out at EU for Asking Pakistan to Condemn Russia

Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Sunday, lashed out at European Union (EU) countries for pressurizing Pakistan to vote against Russia during the recently held special session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“EU ambassadors wrote letters Pakistan to condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine, did they demand the same from India?” the premier questioned while addressing a large public gathering in the Tehsil Mailsi of the Vehari District in South Punjab. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar, and some Federal Ministers.

Referring to the letter penned by EU envoys earlier this week, urging Pakistan to condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine and forcing the country to vote against Russia in the UNGA session, PM Imran asked if the European countries considered Islamabad their “slave.”

He reiterated that Pakistan will make decisions in its national interests.

“We are not here to serve anyone’s interests,” he added. He also underlined the need for dialogue and diplomacy for a peaceful solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

He said that the rulers at that time had supported NATO in the war on terror.

“What was the outcome of that war? Pakistan lost 80,000 precious lives, 3.5 million people in the tribal areas were displaced while the country had suffered an economic loss of $100 billion,” he added.

The prime minister said that instead of acknowledging such huge sacrifices, certain countries in Europe blamed Pakistan for their failures in Afghanistan.

“In Kashmir, India had brazenly violated UNSC resolutions. Whether they have criticized or severed ties with India or stopped trade?” the prime minister posed a question.

The premier recalled that more than 400 drone attacks were carried out in Pakistan by the US Army from 2008 to 2018, but previous rulers never stopped them because their ill-gotten money is stashed abroad.

“They feared that the day they speak up, [the West] would seize their properties. Today, Russian assets in the West are being seized and they also feared the same,” said PM Imran.

The Prime Minister laid emphasis on maintaining Pakistan’s sovereignty, saying that no drone attack took place in the country since he assumed power.

“Even if anyone tried to launch a drone attack, I will ask the Pakistan Air Force to shoot that drone down,” he added.