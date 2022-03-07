This is What Vivo’s Foldable Phone May Look Like [Images]

Vivo’s upcoming foldable phone, the X Fold, has been appearing in leaks quite often lately. It will be the Chinese brand’s first folding smartphone and it will take on the Galaxy Z Fold series with flagship specifications.

Popular tipster Digital Chat Station has now revealed what the Vivo X Fold could look like. The schematics show a centered punch-hole selfie camera on the outer display and a large quad-camera setup on the other half of the phone. It will opt for an inward folding design similar to the Galaxy Z Fold phones, Oppo Find N, Huawei Mate X2, and Xiaomi Mix Fold.

The outer screen is curved from the side and the power keys and volume buttons are on the right side. The lone button on the left-hand side will likely be dedicated to Vivo’s virtual assistant, Jovi. The assistant is unavailable outside of China, which leads us to believe that the Vivo X Fold could be limited to the Chinese market.

The tipster also revealed that the foldable will be a “top-level” phone, meaning that we can expect to see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, high-refresh-rate OLED displays, and a flagship-grade camera setup with Vivo’s signature gimbal stabilization. The battery is expected to come with rapid charging as well.

There is no word on a launch date yet, but we expect to hear more over the upcoming weeks.