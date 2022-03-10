Saudi Government and Investors Keen to Invest in Pakistan

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin was informed on Thursday that the Saudi government, as well as investors, are interested to invest in Pakistan.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Azfar Ahsan and Ambassador of Pakistan to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ameer Khuram Rathore at Finance Division today.

Both Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia and the BOI Chairman shared that the Saudi government, as well as investors, are interested to invest in Pakistan. There exists a huge business potential for investment between both countries at government-to-government, government-to-business and business-to-business levels, the minister was informed.

Saudi business community is avidly looking toward Pakistan for business. The investment avenues exist in multiple sectors including refinery, agriculture, information technology and semiconductor manufacturing.

The finance minister advised BOI to enhance its focus on project development in consultation with respective ministries and the provincial governments. He also urged to finalize discussions with prospective investors in Saudi Arabia.

The finance minister appreciated the efforts being made by Pakistan’s Embassy in Saudi Arabia and assured complete support of the Ministry of Finance to BOI and the embassy for their internal capacity-building efforts.