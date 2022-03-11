PM Imran is Bearing All Expenses of Visits to Public Gatherings

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to bear all costs for visits to public meetings.

According to an official document available with ProPakistani, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has issued a written statement saying that the premier’s visit to party meetings would be paid for by the PM or the party itself.

The statement read, “In pursuance of Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2022, the Prime Minister has been pleased to decide that the Prime Minister/Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) shall personally bear and reimburse the Government expenditure incurred on his visits for attending public meetings in the areas where election process may be underway”.

“The actual expenditure incurred shall be calculated and intimated so that the same shall be deposited with the Government treasury,” it added.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) barred the Prime Minister from attending a PTI rally at Lower Dir. The federal body reviewed the Electoral Code of Conduct and made this decision after consultation with representatives of major political parties.

It is worth noting that despite the ECP injunction, the premier joined his party members at the rally.