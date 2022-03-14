Master Motor, Foton and Master MoltyFoam Donate 1st Ever Foton Mobile Healthcare Unit to Shahid Afridi Foundation

Master Group of Industries – a leading business entity consisting of Master Motor, Foton, and Master MoltyFoam – has announced to donate its first-ever completely fabricated Foton M-280 Truck with a Mother and Child care facility unit to Shahid Afridi Foundation.

The donation ceremony was held at Master Capital Motors, a dealership of Master Motor in Turnol, Islamabad, Pakistan.

The kind act is intended to extend the support, accessibility, and to provide healthcare services to mothers, unborn children, infants, and women of the Chakwal-Balkasar region.

The event was attended by notable guests including Shahid Afridi; CEO of Master Motor, Samir Malik; COO of Master Motor, Raza Ansari; Regional Head of Foton China, David Lee; Chairman of REDO Foundation, Hasan Sultan, and CEO of Ahmed Medix Sohail Ahmad, among others.

Speaking at the occasion, CEO of Master Motor, Samir Malik, said, “The vision of Master Group of Industries is to promote progress and prosperity across Pakistan to build a better future.”

He praised Shahid Afridi and his team for their commitment to helping Pakistan by improving the conditions of the underprivileged communities in terms of Education, Healthcare, Access to Water, Sports Rehabilitation, and Emergency Relief Response.

He further talked about the high infant mortality rate of 42 to 62 deaths per 1000 births in the region and how this unit will serve the purpose of reducing this number.

Adding on, Shahid Afridi talked about how he wanted to target his relief efforts in those regions which are difficult to access due to transportation and logistics constraints.

He further added that it was his dream to have such a healthcare unit in operation that could provide quality health services to inaccessible areas. This dream was fulfilled through the generous support of Master Motor, Foton, and Master MoltyFoam.

This Foton Master Mother and Child Care Unit is fabricated on Foton M-280 Truck and will serve within the 50KM radius from Chakwal to Balkasar, covering approximately 300 villages – free of cost.

The health truck is well-equipped with an analyzer (for blood, urine, and chemistry sampling) and an Ultrasound machine along with other facilities.

It helps provide a comprehensive clinic solution to the mothers and infants in these remote areas where traveling options for women and children are severely limited and quality healthcare is not available.

The Foton Health Care Unit will allow doctors to test for diseases, identify, and diagnose problems instantly and help save lives by providing early diagnosis and treatment.