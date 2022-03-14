PayFast Partners with Chikoo to Enable Digital Payments

Chikoo, a made-for-retailers e-commerce solution, has partnered with PayFast to enable retailers on its platform to now accept multiple online payment methods.

By virtue of this partnership, Chikoo’s clients can now accept payments from their customers through international and domestic scheme payment cards (such as Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay, and PayPak), bank accounts, and mobile wallets.

PayFast is a State Bank licensed and regulated fintech that allows any business to receive payments from its customers through a variety of online payment methods.

It functions with the utmost security, mitigating loss for its clients through industry-standard fraud detection and PCI-DSS certification.

The company enables payment acceptance for various entities such as e-commerce merchants and retailers, aggregators, freelancers, corporations, and billing entities.

Adnan Ali – CEO PayFast, stated, “Digitization and acceptance of digital payments are the way forward. Chikoo, led by Raza Matin, brings new innovations in the e-commerce sector by acting as a one-stop solution for retailers. PayFast is excited to facilitate their mission by offering a seamless payment experience for merchants and their respective customers,” he added.

Chikoo is a smartphone application that unlocks the ability for any retailer, formal or informal, to start selling online through their own e-commerce ready website in less than 3 minutes, without the typical upfront or ongoing investment and technical requirements.

By simplifying the retailer e-commerce experience, Chikoo seeks to bring thousands of businesses, of all natures, and sizes, online, to help them cater to the rising consumer demand for digital commerce experiences.

Raza Matin, CEO, Chikoo, said, “PayFast brings a refreshing, customer-focused digital payments experience that we are excited to incorporate into Chikoo, and bring to tens of thousands of merchants across Pakistan.”

To learn more, please visit PayFast and Chikoo.