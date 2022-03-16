Tarin Assures Stockbrokers of Support for the Growth of Capital Market

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin Wednesday assured stockbrokers of his support to resolve their issues and for the growth of the capital market in Pakistan.

The minister held a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Stockbrokers Association led by its Vice Chairman Zahid Latif Khan at the Finance Division.

The delegation apprised the finance minister of certain issues and challenges impeding the growth of the capital market in Pakistan and sought the support of the government to resolve their issues. They requested for providing tax incentives on capital gain and investment in the stock exchange.

Tarin said that the government is encouraging investment and enlisting of entities on the stock exchange. He assured the delegation of his support to resolve their issues and for the growth of the capital market.