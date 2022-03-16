The Millennium Universal College (TMUC) Organizes Annual Job Fair at Islamabad Campus

The Career Development Center at The Millennium Universal College (TMUC) organized its annual job fair at the Islamabad campus on Tuesday, 1st March 2022, to connect and bridge the gap in the market between students and graduates with leading employers across Pakistan.

TMUC specially organizes the Job Fair annually for strengthening industry-academia linkages.

“We believe that educational institutions should focus on the entire student journey; from being a student to being a professional. Our focus remains on getting future leaders ready for the employers,” said Noorulain Zafer, Head of Career Development Center, TMUC Pakistan.

The Job Fair hosted diversified employers from corporate, legal, fashion, media, finance, IT, banking, and social sectors. Some of the most eminent names included, HBL Microfinance Bank, Eighteen, Abs & Co, S & P Global, Mobilink Microfinance Bank, Telenor, PTCL/Ufone, AISEC, Deloitte, BNW accountants, Ben Dawood’s, Centre of Law and Security, and more.

The event started with a welcome note by the rector, Dr. M Ali Saeed, where he addressed the students and guided them about the purpose of the job fair. In addition to getting professional counseling, the students also sat through career clinics steered by experts.

Several students were given the opportunity to join organizations as interns and employees.

“My experience of interacting with different employers set me apart from my peers. This is the kind of professional growth that TMUC has aided me with,” said one student.

TMUC is committed to providing a platform for springboard opportunities and prospects that bridge the industry-academia gap so that millennials gain first-hand knowledge of the practical utility of their academic qualifications and acquire the skill sets necessary to excel in their respective professional endeavors.

The concluding session was commenced with presenting TMUC mementos as a token of gratitude to the prestige guests.