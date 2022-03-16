Twitter Fixes Video Upload Issues for Android Users

Connectivity issues have long been the norm for Twitter users on Android while uploading videos. The micro-blogging platform has now resolved their woes and finally fixed the issue.

On its Support and Engineering account, Twitter announced that the platform was internally working on changing the way videos are processed when uploaded via Android devices. The updates would allow improved upload times for devices with Android 9 Pie and above.

Now it should be faster to share your favorite clips up to 720p and bitrates of 3.5mbps and lower. While this improvement represents our latest evolution for Android video uploads, we’re continuing to improve the upload experience for your high quality videos. Happy Tweeting! — Twitter Engineering (@TwitterEng) March 15, 2022

Once fixed, Android users on Twitter will be able to upload 720p or lower resolution videos at faster speeds, with 3.5Mbps or lower bitrates.

Higher resolution videos will still take some time to upload. However, Twitter is still working on fixing issues for higher-resolution videos.

To fix the issue, users simply need to make sure that their Twitter app is up-to-date or update it to the latest version from the Google Playstore.