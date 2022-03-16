Vivo Launches iQOO Z6 With Impressive Specs for Only $203

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has unveiled its own affordable rival to the Redmi Note 11 series. The iQOO Z6 5G has made its way to India but will drop in other markets over the upcoming months. Its highlighting features include a smooth display, a large battery, and a capable camera setup.

Design and Display

Upfront, the display has a dated design with a waterdrop notch selfie camera and a thick bottom bezel. This is on top of a 6.58-inch LCD panel with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the side of the phone atop the power button.

Internals and Storage

The phone’s main chipset is the 6nm Snapdragon 695 SoC, the same mid-range chip that is powering a lot of rival phones from Redmi, Oppo, Realme, and other brands. This is paired with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM options, but only a single 128GB storage variant with a microSD card slot.

On the software side, you get Android 12 with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12 on top.

Cameras

The main camera setup includes a 50MP wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots, and a 2MP macro shooter for close-up shots. There is no word on video recording, but the phone will likely have support for 1080p 60 FPS clips at the very least.

The waterdrop notch selfie camera is a 16MP wide-angle shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The large 5,000 mAh battery has support for 18W fast charging which should fill up the power cell from 0 to 100% in 90 minutes or so.

The iQOO Z6 5G will be available in Chromatic Blue and Dynamo Black colors for a starting price of $203.

iQOO Z6 5G Specifications