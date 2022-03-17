Samsung CEO Apologizes for Slowing Down Phones

During Samsung’s annual shareholders’ meeting, company VC and CEO Jong-Hee Han issued a formal apology for making its smartphones slower through its Game Optimization Service (GOS).

As a recap, Samsung users recently noted that GOS was significantly throttling app performance by up to 50% in some cases. The feature was not only slowing down performance in games, but also social apps, system apps, camera apps, and thousands of others.

GOS comes pre-installed in recent Galaxy S flagships, tablets, and some older premium phones and it cannot be disabled by default. Additionally, it does not throttle performance in benchmarking apps to show a good score. As a result, Geekbench banned the last four generations of Galaxy S flagships from its benchmarking platform.

Samsung was quick to address this issue through an official statement and promised a patch fix, but now the company’s CEO has issued an apology as well. He said that Samsung did not appreciate customer concerns and will “listen to customers more closely to prevent such an issue from happening again”.

Samsung has already started rolling out a software update that fixes this issue on Galaxy S22 phones. A similar update will eventually roll out to older devices as well.

The new update removes CPU/GPU performance limitations during early stages of gameplay, allows third-party apps to bypass GOS, and also provides an alternative game performance management mode in Game Booster.