Order Online the Top 3 Money-Saving Ramadan Grocery Packages This Year!

Ramadan 2022: Saving money during the month of Ramadan is not easy. This year Himalayan Chef is here with the grocery Ramadan Grocery packages that’ll be your ultimate money-saver. You’re going to save big and remain healthy during this month, without spending an excessive amount of time searching for the right supermarket. No extra time and effort are needed to search for the ideal grocery package. The Best Ramadan packages are just a single click away! All Grocery items with the Best Price under one brand. By ordering these Top 3 Ramadan Family Grocery Packages, you would easily manage your monthly budget.

Himalayan Chef has been a pioneer of pure and 100% Naturally Pure Foods in Pakistan. They have introduced a diversified range of pure and fresh groceries. For almost 25 years they’ve been providing top-quality grocery products all around the globe. Their aim is huge. They want to ensure the availability of pure grocery products for the people in Pakistan. This Ramadan they’re offering their top Ramadan packages that would be available on all online shopping sites nationwide.

What is So Special About Himalayan Chef Grocery?

Best quality and taste.

Super-economical and easy on the budget.

Time-saving (ready-to-use grocery products).

Customer-friendly packaging with a zip-lock.

Super easy online shopping and payment methods.

Fast delivery services.

Top-notch customer service.

Save Money This Ramadan – 3 Best Grocery Packages for You!

When you have a lot of supermarkets and online grocery stores offering you grocery packages at the best price this Ramadan. You need to think for a while about which one to choose. When it comes to food products, nothing beats freshness and purity. Not even its total cost. You want to choose what best is for you and your family. You want to provide the best quality food products with health guaranteed. Diet plays an utmost part in this regard. Especially taking care of your diet during the holy month is crucial.

Himalayan Chef delivers both, Purity with Health. This Ramadan their food experts have specially announced Ramadan Health Grocery Packages of Himalayan Chef. While keeping in mind the different dietary issues of people in Pakistan. They want to tackle these health issues with a pure adequate diet.

Nutritionist and Food Expert Himalayan Chef Grocery shopping in Pakistan says:

The most difficult thing for us is to manage health in Ramadan. There’re a lot of unhealthy food choices in front of us. We’re fasting and our body is already deprived of all the essential nutrients. The unavailability of these nutrients can cause major health issues. But we can manage these with an adequate diet and by making the right dietary choices. We’ve introduced Health Grocery Packages this Ramadan. These 3 health packages are categorized into different segments. We’ve introduced Weight-loss, Gluten-free, and Sugar-control Ramadan packages. Keeping in mind the top 3 health issues most people in Pakistan have these days. We want to help them control and manage these through Diet and proper Counseling.

The Perfect Ramadan Packages (Special Ramadan Gifts this Year)

So what are the special Ramadan Family packages Himalayan Chef is offering this year?

Bonus: You’re going to save big this Ramadan and buy groceries that’ll be easy on your Monthly Budget.

Let’s dive into all the Super Healthy Ramadan grocery packages of Himalayan Chef this Ramadan.

1. Ramadan Health Grocery Packages

Himalayan Chef Ramadan Health Grocery Packages include 3 packages, Weight-Loss Package, Sugar-Control Package, and Gluten-free Packages. Grocery items in these packages are carefully chosen by food experts to address the 3 most common health problems,

Losing weight during Ramadan.

Managing diabetes in Ramadan.

Managing gluten allergy in Ramadan.

By choosing these health grocery packages you can manage these problems more effectively.

2. Ramadan Monthly Grocery Packages

Ramadan Monthly Packages by Himalayan Chef offers every grocery item that you would need in your kitchen during Ramadan. From 100% naturally pure Whole Flours, Dry Fruits especially Dates, Maida, Besan, Basmati Rice to Shakkar and Honey, they have it all covered. It’s a complete monthly grocery package with bigger savings.

It was my first time ordering from this brand last year. I purchased their monthly grocery Ramadan package. Before last year, the brand from where I was buying never delivered the quality of food for what I paid for. I had to pay more and their delivery service was always late. The majority of the grocery items were spilled with their packaging almost damaged. But now, I’ve been buying from this brand for the past year and they’ve never disappointed me. I’m not bragging but the quality of food products they offer is exceptional. I wait for the monthly grocery packages they announce during Ramadan. It’s a true money-saver!

– Regular Amazon Buyer Himalayan Chef

3. Ramadan Monthly Masala Packages

We all want to spice up our Ramadan. Iftar time is when we crave something delicious and fulfilling. Ramadan Masala Packages include 100% naturally pure and organic spices collection. It is the perfect economical pack of a wide range of regularly used spices and traditional masala mixes. Most favorite for this Ramadan season is their fruit chat masala and Dahi bhalay masala.

4. Ramadan Monthly Daal (Pulses) Packages

Ramadan Daal (Pulses) Packagesfall under different price ranges, depending upon your budget. Every package includes 100% natural whole pulses that are fresh and nutritionally rich. Every type of daal you love whether its daal moong, daal mash, daal chana, or even lobia (kidney beans), it’s all covered in a single package. It’s super economical and fresh ready-to-use pulses.

Easy Way to Lose Weight in Ramadan (Without Exercise)

Ramadan Weight-Loss Monthly Package included food items selected by dietitians that can effectively help you lose weight within a month! This grocery package will solve the most common concern people have during Ramadan i.e. how to lose weight while fasting?

Special Features of Monthly Weight-Loss Package

The monthly package includes Himalayan Chef Diet Atta. This whole multi-grain flour is specially formulated for weight loss purposes. It is rich in fiber and plant protein.

Irani dates are a great source of iron during iftar. Also, it is a good source of fiber.

Cinnamon Powder contains some natural fat-burning properties. You can consume cinnamon tea after iftar.

Barley oats can serve as the best meal option for sehar and are super rich in fiber. It can help in keeping your tummy full and satisfied for longer hours.

Psyllium Husk is a good source of soluble fiber that helps in rapid weight loss. It can be added to yogurt and eaten in sehar on daily basis.

Besan is a rich protein source that can help in reducing weight. You can make super healthy baked pakoras with besan during iftar.

Red Beans are something all food experts will recommend when someone’s losing weight. You can add red beans salad during iftar with a mix of veggies for a completely healthy meal.

Manage Diabetes in 30 Days Quickly and Effectively!

This Ramadan Sugar-control Package will help you manage your sugar levels during fasting. It’s never easy for diabetics to fast during Ramadan. Their sugar levels are always fluctuating and irregular. They need to have a constant and long-lasting energy source to go through the whole day. Choosing nutritionally rich foods that can prove best for managing sugar levels is the best option. Here’re the top sugar-controlling foods in a single pack.

Special Features of Monthly Sugar-Control Package

Sugar Control Flour is 100% whole multigrain flour specially made for diabetic patients. It’s rich in soluble fiber and protein to help you manage diabetes.

Shakkar is a natural sweetener and proves to be the best alternative for regular processed white sugar.

Garlic & Ginger Powder contains some natural active components that effectively regulate blood sugar levels. Use these spices to flavor up your dinner meals after iftar.

White Chana & Daal Mash also contains some natural components that regulate insulin levels in the body. Also, rich sources of fiber can help manage weight and overall cholesterol levels. Consuming white chana salad is the best healthy meal option during iftar.

The No 1 Way to Zero Gluten Allergy in Ramadan

Minute traces of gluten can play havoc with the health of those with gluten allergies. This year Himalayan Chef is offering a special monthly package for those having gluten allergies. All grocery products are 100% free from gluten and prove to be best for their health.

Special Features of Monthly Gluten-Free Package

Gluten-Free Attacontains no trace of wheat and can easily be consumed by people having wheat intolerance. This multigrain flour is also a great source of fiber and essential minerals.

Barley Oats can be consumed during Sehar as a tummy-filling meal option.

The Best Ramadan Gift for Your Neighbors and Friends!

Still want to buy pure, fresh groceries and save money?

Here’s the limited-time bonus offer in Ramadan especially for you! You can receive 20% money back on purchasing any 3 Ramadan packages from Himalayan Chef.

