Vivo is Making a Samsung Galaxy Note Competitor [Images]

Rumor has it that the Vivo NEX lineup may be discontinued after all, with the NEX 5 rebranded to X Note. Many speculations have been made regarding the specification of the smartphone, with the latest leak showcasing what the phone looks like.

Popular tipster WHY LAB recently found a listing for the Vivo X Note on the official Chinese Vivo website and shared renders of the phone.

The renders showcase a curved edge display with a centrally positioned punch-hole, with the power and volume buttons located on the right and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded in the screen. At the back, a large camera block houses the quad-camera setup housing a 50MP Samsung S5KGN1 primary camera, a 48MP Sony IMX598 lens, a 12MP Sony IMX663 snapper, and an 8MP OV08A10 sensor with 5x zoom and OIS support.

The listing reveals that the X Note comes with a 7-inch AMOLED E5 widescreen display that offers QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB internal storage capacities. The device will also pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Details regarding the availability and pricing of the smartphone will likely surface online in the coming weeks.