Virtual Reality: Catalyzing the Future of How Talent is Onboarded

Throughout the decades, technology has played a pivotal role in the progression of the human race in this incredible world.

Whether it’s developing a vaccine to end the pandemic or designing electric cars to reduce carbon emissions, technology has not just inspired but given us hope to survive and progress with time.

foodpanda recently visited job fairs at IBA, NUST, and IoBM where they interacted with students from various disciplines to speak about roles, skill sets, and competencies required to progress in future jobs.

Tapping into this new way of thinking, foodpanda also brought a magical virtual reality (VR) experience for students.

Through the VR experience, students could experience the infrastructure of foodpanda’s workplace as well as give students a real-life feel of what it is like to work in a fast-paced, tech-driven, and exciting organization such as foodpanda.

The idea behind the VR move was to emphasize the importance of technology in our daily professional lives. foodpanda, as one of the leading e-commerce companies in Pakistan, wanted students to understand that irrespective of their choice for industry or a business, technology will always play a vital role in their progression.

foodpanda while leaning towards technology adoption, also emphasized its company values through VR experience.

The company believes that having the right set of values, which defines the organization’s culture, combined with technology can create a sustainable business.