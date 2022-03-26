Vivo is About to Take on Samsung With X Note, X Fold, and Pad

Vivo has finally confirmed the launch of its X Note and X Fold in a teaser posted to Weibo. It also posted images of the Vivo Pad – the company’s first-ever tablet. The company will, however, announce the official launch date on Monday.

Vivo Pad

Vivo Pad will come with stylus support and is geared towards general users, as well as professionals such as designers and content creators. It will feature a 13MP dual rear camera with an 8MP selfie shooter. The tablet will come with two microphones on the top right along with four speakers.

It will boot Ocean OS with an unkown version of Android running underneath.

ALSO READ Samsung Employee Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Trade Secrets

The tablet will come with an 11” QHD display, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a resolution of 2560 x 160101 px. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset and backed by an 8,040mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

Vivo Pad will not have a fingerprint scanner, hinting at the possibility of a face unlock security feature.

Vivo X Note

Vivo X Note is expected to come with a 7-inch AMOLED E5 QHD+ resolution display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

ALSO READ Instagram is Bringing Back an Old Fan Favorite Feature

The phone will feature a quad-camera setup with 50MP, 48MP, 12MP, and 8MP sensors on the back.

Vivo X Fold

Vivo X Fold will be the company’s first foldable phone and will come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen and an 8-inch inner foldable AMOLED display. Both screens will feature a refresh rate of 120Hz, FHD+ resolutions, and an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner.

The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and will pack a 4,600mAh battery, with the same fast charging support and quad-camera unit as the X Note.