Meta Introduces New Useful Shortcuts for Group Chats

Meta has taken a page out of Slack’s UI handbook and introduced new shortcuts for chats on Messenger. Previously, the app allowed users to tag a specific person in a group chats by simply typing ‘@’ followed by the name of the person. The app has now introduced the ability to tag everyone in a group as well as several other in-text shortcuts.

In an official blog post, Meta revealed that it is introducing two new shortcuts @everyone and /silent, which have already started rolling out for Messenger users on iOS and Android.

@everyone will allow a user to ping everyone within a group chat. While the /silent feature will not notify users of a message, allowing messages to be sent without disturbing other people in the group.

Meta also revealed that it is working on other features such as /pay which will allow users to receive or send money to individuals within the app or the /gif shortcut that will allow users to find reactions accurate to a situation or conversation.

Meta has also added a /shrug and /tableflip feature, similar to the classic text-based shrug “¯\_(ツ)_/¯” or tableflip “(╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻” emoticons.

Meta stated: