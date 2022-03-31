Honor X7 4G Launched for Only $165

Honor launched new X series phones in the global market this week. After launching 5G variants for each model, we are now getting 4G versions with even cheaper price tags.

Honor X7 4G

The X7 4G is the cheapest model in the X series with a 6.74″ LCD featuring a 720p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The large camera setup on the back includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP lens for depth and macro shots. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor.

The Snapdragon 680 SoC is paired with a single 4GB/128GB memory variant and an SD card slot for storage expansion. The 5,000 mAh battery has support for 22.5W fast charging through the USB C port.

The Honor X7 4G will go for sale on April 14 for $165 in Blue and Silver color options.

Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)

Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) GPU: Adreno 610

Adreno 610 OS : Android 11, Magic UI 4.2

: Android 11, Magic UI 4.2 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE Display : 6.74″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution; 90Hz refresh rate

: Memory : RAM : 4GB Internal : 128GB Card slot : yes

: Camera : Rear (Quad) : 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF

5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Front : 13MP

: Colors: Blue, Silver

Blue, Silver Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery : 5,000 mAh, 22.5W fast charging

: 5,000 mAh, 22.5W fast charging Price: $165

Honor X9 4G

The X9 4G is not much different from its 5G model. It’s powered by the same Snapdragon 680 SoC, but the 120Hz refresh rate has been dialed down to 90Hz on the LCD panel. The screen size remains the same

The base memory configuration is 8GB/128GB and the 64MP main camera is flanked by an 8MP ultrawide cam and a duo of 2MP auxiliary shooters. Battery specifications remain unchanged as well.

The starting price for the Honor X9 4G is $260. It will go for sale on April 14 in Blue, Black, and Silver color options.

Specifications