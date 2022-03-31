IMARAT Group signs Toni & Guy for Salon at Amazon Outlet Mall

IMARAT Group has signed up with Toni & Guy (North Pakistan) for the creation of the first-of-its-kind salon at Amazon Outlet Mall Islamabad.

Toni & Guy (North Pakistan) would establish the country’s first Toni & Guy Essensuals Salon & Spa at Amazon Outlet Mall, Islamabad.

The signing ceremony was hosted at the IMARAT HQ hosted by IMARAT Leasing & Brands. The event was attended by senior members of management from both sides.

At the signing ceremony, the creative director of Toni & Guy (North Pakistan), Juju Haider, commented, “the people of Islamabad & Rawalpindi will soon be getting a new fantastic salon to visit and get the best hair & skin services much closer to their homes.”

Chairman IMARAT Group, Shafiq Akbar, stated, “We are all about improving standards of client servicing & this adds value to our existing portfolio of brands. I welcome them onboard and I hope it will be a profitable venture and the first step in our long term partnership.”

Essensuals is about beautiful wearable hair for Ladies and groomed and fresh looks for Men. Toni & Guy is a multi-award winning hairdressing brand with more than 55 years of experience in education, superior client service and haircare expertise.

The brand has been operating in Pakistan for over two decades. This will be the second Toni & Guy salon & spa opening in the twin cities.