Microsoft Officially Partners With Phone Maker Honor

Microsoft’s Your Phone app lets you sync your Android phone to Windows without any third-party apps or services. The service is getting updated now that it’s moving to Windows 11.

Microsoft is renaming it to Phone Link and it will bring a brand new UI that will bring notifications upfront. The service will also be officially available in China from now on following a partnership with Honor, which will bring support to some of the Chinese brand’s smartphones.

Windows 11 will make it easier to connect to Phone Link through QR codes, which will automatically download the pairing app on your phone. Up until now, you had to download the app manually from the Microsoft Store. The actual application will be called Link to Windows instead of Your Phone Companion.

There are a few design updates as well that match the app’s theme with Windows 11. There are more color palette options to choose from and the whole app looks and feels more like Windows 11.

The official partnership with Honor will make it easier to launch and navigate the app on PC for Honor phones. This will include the company’s foldable phone Honor Magic V and numerous others such as Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro, Magic 4 Ultimate, and Magic 3 series.