‘Love’ Triangle of Russia, US and ‘Disobedient’ Imran Khan

In a strongly-worded statement, Russia has lashed out at the United States for what it has termed its ‘shameless interference’ in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

In a communique citing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s allegations of a foreign conspiracy to oust him from power, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Maria Zarakhova, condemned what she termed “rude pressure” exerted by the US and her allies against Pakistan.

Pressure, according to the Russian statement, had begun as soon as the PM’s visit to Russia at the start of the Ukraine conflict was announced. The statement further alleged that the US had delivered an ultimatum to Pakistan to cancel the trip. When this demand was refused, it continued, the US had issued a direct threat that “partnerships with the United States [would be] possible only if Imran Khan [were to be] removed from power.

The statement detailed recent allegations made by the Pakistani Government that a high-ranking US Diplomat had “threatened” Pakistan for its lack of clear condemnation of Russia’s actions in Ukraine. The statement said that by interfering in Pakistan’s internal affairs, the US had “sought to punish a disobedient Imran Khan.”

In recent days, Imran Khan has alleged that Donald Lu, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, made it clear that any future relations with the United States had been jeopardized as a result of Pakistan’s lack of unequivocal condemnation of Russia. According to the Pakistan Government, Lu reportedly emphasized to Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US that Pakistan could only expect US support in the future if the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition against Imran Khan was successful.

Lu, when asked about the allegations, evaded the question and, when asked again, declined to comment, on his recent trip to India.

Imran Khan has made no secret of his belief that opposition parties have been emboldened by US support for their efforts to oust him from power through a parliamentary no-confidence motion. Ahead of the motion being debated in the National Assembly, Pakistan’s National Security Council met and condemned foreign interference in Pakistan’s political processes.

On Sunday, as parliamentarians gathered to debate and vote on the no-confidence motion, the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly – a staunch ally of the Prime Minister – dismissed the motion on the grounds that it was unconstitutional as it was part of a ploy by foreign powers – a move which had hurled Pakistan into an unprecedented constitutional crisis.

Events moved quickly from there and the President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, on advice from the PM, dissolved the Assemblies, triggering talks of fresh general elections and a greater political turmoil as opposition leaders seek a ruling from the Supreme Court on the matter.

Responding to claims of US involvement in Pakistan’s political process, State Department spokesperson, Ned Price, said that there was no truth to allegations of US involvement in Pakistan’s internal affairs. He went on to say that the United States continued to “support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law.”

The timing of the Prime Minister’s visit to Russia has come under heavy criticism from many quarters, coinciding, as it did, with the start of the Ukraine conflict. In February, in an unprecedented move, envoys from 22 countries published an open letter urging Pakistan to join them in condemnation of Russian actions in Ukraine. While remaining largely neutral on Ukraine, PM Khan has urged Russia to try and resolve the situation through diplomatic means.

The two-day trip in February had been scheduled in advance of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and focussed primarily on enhanced energy cooperation between Russia and Pakistan.