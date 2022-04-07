Oppo Reno8 Looks Exactly Like OnePlus 10 [Images]

Renders of the Oppo Reno8 emerged back in January with a new design for the camera unit which looks eerily similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro. New leaks recently surfaced online with a refined design showcasing what looks to be a OnePlus 10 Pro with a flat-screen.

Popular tipster, Digital Chat Station revealed the renders stating that the phone will come with a 6.55-inch OLED screen, a resolution of 1080 x 2400 px, and a 120Hz refresh rate, up from 90Hz. The front design is very similar to previous models with a few minor changes.

The triple camera unit at the rear is expected to include a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor already used for the Reno7 Pro series and many other Oppo devices. While the LED flash has been replaced with a ring-shaped light.

For the Reno7 series, the company used the Dimensity 1200-Max chipset and is yet to unveil what it will use for the Reno8. Many suspect that the Reno8 base model may feature a Dimensity 900 chipset which is a slight downgrade, while the Pro model may be powered by Dimensity 9000 or one of Qualcomm’s high-end chipsets.

The official launch date and specifications of the Reno8 series are yet to be revealed.