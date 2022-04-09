Sindh Announces Final Exam Schedule for Matric and Intermediate

The Sindh Boards Committee of Chairmen (SBCC) has finalized the starting dates of matriculation and intermediate annual examinations for all educational boards in the province.

According to details, matric exams will begin from 17 May, Tuesday, while inter exams will start from 15 June, Wednesday. The detailed date sheets for matriculation and intermediate annual exams will be issued in due course.

ALSO READ Cabinet Rejects Summary to Increase Prices of Petroleum Products

Where the final results are concerned, the result of tenth class will be announced on 17 July, Sunday, and the result of ninth class will be announced two months later.

The result of inter second part will be announced on 15 September, Thursday, and the result of inter first part will be announced two months later.

ALSO READ FBR to Crackdown on Misdeclaration by Importers and Wholesalers

Earlier this year in February, the Sindh Government had finalized two-month-long summer vacations for all public and private schools in the province.

In the meeting of the Sindh Education and Literacy Department’s (SELD) Steering Committee, it was decided that this year’s summer vacations will be observed from 1 June to 31 July and all educational institutes will reopen on 1 August.