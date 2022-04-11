Allied Bank Partners with BYKEA to Offer Cash at Doorstep Service

ABL has partnered with BYKEA Technologies Pvt. Ltd. to offer Cash at Doorstep services to the customers to provide an innovative and convenient digital banking experience.

This feature will allow users of myABL Digital Banking to withdraw money from their bank accounts in the form of cash and get it delivered by a Bykea rider at their provided address.

An agreement was signed between ABL and BYKEA Technologies in the Innovation Lab located at ABL Head Office in Lahore. The agreement was signed by Group Head of Digital Financial Services & Innovation at ABL, Mr. Mohsin Mithani, and Chief Information Officer at BYKEA Technologies, Mr. Abdul Mannan. The signing ceremony was also attended by Chief Digital Banking ABL, Mr. Sohail Aziz, and Founder BYKEA, Mr. Muneeb Maayr, along with senior officials from both sides.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Sohail Aziz said, “We are excited that Allied Bank is actively taking industry first initiatives to introduce innovative products to meet financial needs of our customers”. He further added, “This partnership will address the current need of our customers through digital medium and will encourage them to utilize myABL platform for their banking need.”

Chief Information Officer BYKEA, Mr. Abdul Mannan, said, “This collaboration aims to provide quick and convenient delivery of cash at your doorstep.” He further added, “We are honored to partner up with Allied Bank and this collaboration will bring a significant business growth. Moreover, this will benefit the banking industry and customers in general by saving time and decreasing physical visits to bank ATMs or branches for cash collection.”