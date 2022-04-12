JS Bank Appoints Adil Matcheswala As New Chairman

Adil Matcheswala has been appointed as the new Chairman of JS Bank.

He will replace Kalim-ur-Rahman who has served the bank since 2019 as the Chairman and remained part of the bank as director and CEO for over one decade.

According to stock filing, the appointment of the new chairman of JS Bank’s board of directors is subject to fit and proper test clearance of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Matcheswala remained part of the board as the non-executive director since 2012. He is the CEO and founding Director of Speed (Private) Limited, a retail and distribution company working with leading international brands such as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Tag Heuer, Charles & Keith, Pedro, and Timex.

He started his professional career in the financial services industry in 1992 and was the Head of the Equity Sales Division of Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. (formerly Bear Stearns Jahangir Siddiqui Limited). He has previously served as the Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee of JS Global Capital Ltd. as well as a Director of JS Value Fund. He is also a member of the Board’s Audit Committee and HR, Remuneration & Nomination Committee of the JS Bank.

Matcheswala graduated from Brown University with an A.B. in Economics.