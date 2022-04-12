Pakistan Reports First Death From COVID-19 After Over a Week

Pakistan has reported the first Coronavirus-related death after witnessing over a week of zero COVID-19 mortality, National Institute of Health’s (NIH) data has shown.

From 4 to 11 April, the country did not record any Coronavirus-related death. Since the beginning of the pandemic, this is the first time in over two years that Pakistan has gone over a week without reporting any deaths.

Unfortunately, the country reported the first and only death after eight straight days of zero deaths earlier today. Overall, the country has recorded more than 30,000 deaths from COVID-19 so far.

The third wave of Coronavirus in the country is considered to be the most deadly. Pakistan had also witnessed its highest daily COVID-19 death toll in this wave as well when 201 deaths were reported on 28 August 2021.

In the last 24 hours, NIH conducted over 21,000 COVID-19 diagnostic tests, of which 62 returned positive, taking the national positivity rate to 0.28%. The country has recorded less than 100 Coronavirus cases for the third straight day.

Where overall statistics are concerned, Pakistan has reported over 1.52 million cases of Coronavirus so far, of which 1.51 million cases had an outcome. Out of 1.51 million cases, 98% of patients recovered and 2% died.