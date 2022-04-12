Samsung’s Flagship Tablet is Unbreakable Despite Being Slim [Video]

Tablets do not have a good track record when it comes to durability tests, but Samsung’s latest flagship slate is here to set things right. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has just made rounds at JerryRigEverything’s torture test and has impressed us all.

Its rival tablet, the M1 iPad Pro, also survived the durability test, but the Tab S8 Ultra remained unscathed despite being larger and thinner.

The scratch test was nothing out of the ordinary. The glass screen scratches at a level 6 and gets deeper grooves on level 7 of Moh’s hardness scale. Despite being bigger, the Tab S8’s S Pen is built just like Galaxy Note phones with a copper coil at the tip and a capacitor at the top.

The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor works just fine even after getting deep scratches all over it. The sides and the back of the tablet are made from metal.

The flame test shows that the screen takes permanent damage after being exposed to a naked flame for about 30 seconds. The pixels do not recover even in the slightest.

The most impressive torture test, however, was the bend test. Bending the slate from the edges results in an alarming amount of flexing, but the Tab S8 Ultra is able to hold its own just fine, even if it’s bent from the other side.

Check out the full video below for more details.