Realme Q5i Launched for Only $188

Realme has quietly unveiled another affordable phone in its home market ahead of its grand April 20 event. As the name says, the Realme Q5i is a cheaper version of the upcoming Q5 Pro.

While the Q5 Pro is expected to boast the high-end Snapdragon 870 chip, the Q5i settles for the more modest Dimensity 810.

Design and Display

Upfront, the Q5i has a 6.58-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. The selfie camera is housed in a waterdrop notch and the rear panel has a textured finish. The fingerprint sensor is on the right side atop the power button.

Internals and Storage

The internals are powered by MediaTek’s mid-range Dimensity 810 chipset paired with 4/6GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage that can be expanded through a microSD card.

For software, you get Realme UI 3.0 on top of Android 12.

Cameras

There are only two cameras at the back including a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera. There is no word on video recording capabilities, but this camera setup is likely capable of 1080p and 4K video clips.

The waterdrop notch selfie camera is an 8MP wide-angle lens.

Battery and Pricing

The sizable 4,800 mAh battery has support for 33W fast charging for quick top-ups.

The Realme Q5i will be available in Black and Blue colors for a starting price of $188. The phone is only available in China for now and there is no word on international availability.

Realme Q5i Specifications