The upcoming family of Vivo X80 flagship phones has been leaking left and right lately and we finally have confirmation from Vivo itself. The Chinese brand has officially announced that the Vivo X80 series is launching on April 25 in China.

The confirmation comes from a teaser video that also showcases the main camera design for the Vivo X80 Pro+. This confirms the design we have seen before in leaks.

The Vivo X80 phones will have a humongous camera island on the back which will house a circular cutout in the left corner. This cutout will include three camera lenses, likely a combination of primary, ultrawide, and telephoto shooters. There is also a fourth camera lens that sits below this layout and it appears to be a periscope shooter for zoomed shots. A horizontal LED flash strip sits on the right side.

There is also a tiny LED display on this large camera island. It sits near the bottom right corner and it will show time and date, notifications, and other information.

Older leaks have shown that these flagship phones will be powered by MediaTek’s high-end offerings, namely the Dimensity 9000. There will also be a Qualcomm variant featuring the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Now that the teaser campaign has begun, we expect to hear more official information soon. Stay tuned.