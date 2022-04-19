Editing Tweets Will Not Remove The Old Version

Twitter created a huge hype around the edit option claiming that it would soon roll out the feature across various devices. The beta code has already started popping up for most users, however, it is not yet functional and has revealed a lot about the upcoming feature.

Tech blogger Jane Manchun Wong claims that a user’s tweets will not be edited directly and republished, but instead the process will create a new tweet, with a new ID, and keep a record of the previous tweet in a list. Wong believes that the feature will not allow users to just edit their tweets, but instead will make different versions.

Looks like Twitter’s approach to Edit Tweet is immutable, as in, instead of mutating the Tweet text within the same Tweet (same ID), it re-creates a new Tweet with the amended content, along with the list of the old Tweets prior of that edit — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 16, 2022

Wong clarified that she checked the code and described the platform’s approach as is.

ALSO READ Instagram Under Fire for Allowing Child Pornography

In another tweet, 9to5Google contributor, Dylan Roussel stated that the edit option has already started to appear on some accounts, although it is not yet functional.

Uh oh! 👀@Twitter's edit button can already be enabled. It doesn't work yet, but I'll keep an eye on it! pic.twitter.com/7hyCAxsSym — Dylan Roussel 🇺🇦 (@evowizz) April 16, 2022

Twitter had previously claimed it would start testing the feature with Twitter Blue members. However, the dataset for beta testing may be very small. Twitter has yet to officially unveil the feature and explain its working.